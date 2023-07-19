Baby on the Move Taranaki owner Leanne Vickers with some of the seats returned for recycling at her Inglewood store.

New Plymouth families can continue to recycle broken or expired car seats for free.

After a successful trial the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) has extended the free scheme for 12 months. Funded by the NPDC Waste Levy Fund, 100 car seats were recycled during the three-month pilot.

NPDC resource recovery manager Kimberley Hope says the scheme saves material from going to landfill.

“We have a goal of recycling another 300 car seats in the next 12 months.”

NPDC is partnering with Baby on the Move in Inglewood for the scheme, where the seats can be dropped off before they are sent to SeatSmart to be recycled.

She says car seats are made of many plastic parts, so the extension is in time for the end of the international Plastic-Free July campaign.

Throughout the month, residents are encouraged to make one small change around the home or work by swapping out a plastic item for a reusable one.

“It could be as simple as carrying a reusable water bottle, putting sandwiches in a lunchbox instead of plastic wrap, and taking reusable fruit and vege bags to the supermarket. Having reusable food containers and cups when heading out for lunch or a takeaway coffee also helps cut back on waste. The less plastic we use for everyday activities, the less that will end up in the landfill. Every little bit adds up.”



