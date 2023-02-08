New Plymouth District Council is about to start work on a project to improve safety on a section of Egmont Road. Photo / Supplied

Work is ready to begin to make Egmont Road safer for road users.

The work is part of the New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) $23.5 million investment in road maintenance in 2023/2024, which includes $6m on the rural road network.

NPDC transportation manager Rui Leitao says there’s been a long history of near-misses and fence damage in this area.

“This is due to the shape or grade of the road, drivers travelling toward Egmont Village tend to cross over the centre line.”

Incidents reported in this area since 1999 include one fatal and one serious crash as well as 11 minor and non-injury crashes.

The project includes evening out the gradient of the road. To do the work efficiently and safely for both drivers and workers, traffic will need to be managed including a four-week road closure.

For a week from Monday, February 13, the section of road just south of the Hillsborough Holden Museum will be under stop/go management during work hours, with traffic lights operating overnight.

From February 21 until March 22, the area will be closed to through traffic at all times (24/7) while the road’s pavement is rebuilt.

“Homes and businesses will still be accessible during the closure although people will have to use alternative roads. Please plan your travel route ahead of time,” says Rui.

During the closure period, traffic between the southern and northern legs of State Highway 3 should use Manutahi Road, Mangorei Road or SH3A.

The project will cost $350,000 with 51 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.