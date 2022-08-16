Young dancers Dillon McCullough (left) and Alex Stuck, both 13, and Leticia Coombe, 12, put their best feet forward for the Taranaki Fancy Dance Association in tap, ballet and jazz. Photo / Supplied

Caption: Young dancers Dillon McCullough (left) and Alex Stuck, both 13, and Leticia Coombe, 12, put their best feet forward for the Taranaki Fancy Dance Association in tap, ballet and jazz. Photo / Supplied

Young dancers have been putting Taranaki centre stage on the national dance circuit thanks to New Plymouth District Council Creative Communities grants.

As well as helping to raise the bar for local dancers, the events receiving funding have attracted young performers and their families from around the country.

In the previous funding rounds, Taranaki Fancy Dancing Association received $5000 to help stage the annual April week of dance festival at the TSB Showplace.

Taranaki Fancy Dancing Association president Fleur Coombe says dance gives the children the ability to express themselves on the stage, and builds confidence and friendships that last lifetimes.

"The NPDC Creative Communities funding went towards the hire fee of the Theatre Royal at the TSB Showplace where we held our April Festival, which saw over 120 dancers perform in a variety of genres including ballet, jazz and tap. We hosted 28 out-of-town families, more than we have for many years, and it was great for our community to welcome these visitors to our region."

Meanwhile, the Val Deakin Dance Theatre Trust received $4000 for a series of ongoing performances starring dancers of all ages.

Val Deakin Dance Theatre Trust trustee Jane Roseman says the NPDC Creative Communities Scheme has been well received.

"We've run a programme of performances at rest homes around New Plymouth with dancers ranging from 6 to 70 years old presenting classical ballet, jazz, contemporary dance, comedy pieces and mime, poetry sketches and live music events."

