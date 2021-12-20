New Plymouth Airport's new terminal wins international award

New Plymouth Airport's Te Hono terminal has won the special prize for an airport exterior at the Prix Versailles Airports 2021. Photo / Supplied

New Plymouth Airport's Te Hono terminal has won the special prize for an airport exterior at the Prix Versailles Airports 2021. Photo / Supplied

New Plymouth Airport's new terminal has won a major international airport award.

The terminal, Te Hono, has picked up the special prize for an airport exterior at the Prix Versailles Airports 2021 announced at the Unesco Headquarters in Paris on Wednesday, December 14.

New Plymouth Airport is on the ancestral land of Taranaki's Puketapu hapū and members collaborated with the project team, design consultants Beca and builders Clelands to ensure their legacy was reflected.

"Everyone involved in this project put in hard mahi to create an innovative, world-class airport building that tells a Taranaki story and showcases our unique heritage," New Plymouth's District Mayor Neil Holdom says.

"This achievement follows on from New Plymouth winning the World's Most Liveable City award and NPDC's Bowl of Brooklands being named Aotearoa's Best Big Venue, we couldn't be prouder. It's a fantastic celebration of our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital and reflects the opportunities that can be realised for everyone through working in collaboration with mana whenua."

New Plymouth Airport chief executive David Scott says although the last two years had been extremely challenging for airports around the world, the award recognised New Plymouth Airport is well placed for a brighter future.

"This is a massive lift for everyone involved and we couldn't be happier. We look forward to sharing Te Hono with travellers from around the world for many years to come."

Te Hono was up against the heavyweight competition in the Prix Versailles. Other finalists were New York City's LaGuardia Airport, Berlin's Brandenburg Airport, Athens International Airport, Kazakhstan's Hazrat Sultan International Airport and the Philippines' Clark International Airport.

The Prix Versailles World Judges Panel annually select airports and terminals for their innovation, creativity, a reflection of local heritage and energy efficiency.

Te Hono's design encompasses the entire terminal and reflects the Puketapu origin story of Tamarau at the northern end and Rongoueroa at the southern end, with a Tuahu panel in the centre featuring a figurine depicting their child Awa-Nui-A-Rangi.

Hapū member and cultural design lead Rangi Kipa said being named a Prix Versailles finalist was quite different to other awards the airport had received because it took it beyond a parochial view associated with New Zealand awards.

The terminal opened in March last year and is designed to cater for 650,000 people a year.

New Plymouth Airport is wholly owned by New Plymouth District Council through the independent airport company Papa Rererangi i Puketapu.