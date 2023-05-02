The whale mural is part of the town's revitalisation project. Photo / Supplied

The whale mural is part of the town's revitalisation project. Photo / Supplied

A whale-themed mural is the latest project to have been completed in Ōpunakē.

The area outside the front of the Sinclair Electrical and Refrigeration Events Centre has been transformed as part of the town’s revitalisation project.

Local artist Chris Fuller was engaged by the council to design and paint the mural on the new $270,000 public toilet and carparking, which was completed late last year.

South Taranaki District Council community development adviser Fran Levings says the mural will enhance the building and area while hopefully deterring vandalism.

Last year the council, in collaboration with students from Ōpunakē High School, rejuvenated the space around the Ōpunakē Skate Park by installing and painting new boards along the back wall adjacent to the Event Centre.

The Taranaki Coastal Community Board also contributed $3000 to the project.

There remains one concrete wall left to paint and arrangements for a local artist have been sought to do a mural there, which will complete the project.

Fran says apart from the Ōpunakē town centre revitalisation upgrade, building a pump track at Hurst Park is one of the council’s next projects for Ōpunakē.