The Stratford hockey turf has new lights thanks to Taranaki Electricity Trust. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

South Taranaki hockey players will be able to play their matches under upgraded lights thanks to Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET).

Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust (TSTT) chairman Lloyd Morgan says the grant of $25,705.01 went towards upgrading the lights, the first major lighting update since the major upgrade in 2013.

“The lights were at the end of their design life.”

Lloyd says the Stratford turf achieved FIH (International Hockey Federation) approval, which allowed the hosting of major international matches including the Oceania Cup and the Olympic hockey qualifying matches.

“As one of only two surfaces in the region, it is used by the total spectrum of hockey players. Much of the use is at night and it requires a high standard of lighting.”

Lloyd says the TSTT’s role is to supply and maintain artificial surfaces within Taranaki.

“It operates the hockey turf in Stratford along with the turf located at Hobson St New Plymouth. Hockey turfs require considerable outlay and thus far Taranaki turfs have been developed by private providers with support from the community, SDC, and funders such as TET.”

He says the TET has been a significant supporter of the turf trust, helping initially with the facility development and upgrades, and more recently hosting major events such as the Olympic hockey qualifier.

“The Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust is highly appreciative of the ongoing support as it allows locals to have exposure to, and experience world-class hockey and facilities, along with the ability to use and play on those very facilities.”

Lloyd says some of the upgrades simply would not have happened without TET support.

“It has raised the local profile of hockey significantly. Hockey is largely self-funding so any increase in usage is beneficial.”



