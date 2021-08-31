New lights at Sanders Park to benefit rugby players and community

Sanders Park. Photo/ Scott Siffleet

It's been on the cards for 10 years, but new lights at Sanders Park will benefit rugby players and the community.

Worth $11,000 each, the Tukapa Rugby and Sports Club will replace six of the 12 dated towers with LED lights in its first stage of the project costing $150,000.

Tukapa chairman Scott Siffleet said a large chunk of funding came from the Toi and Lion foundations, worth $60,000, with the club, donors and sponsors topping up the rest.

He said Tool Hire Taranaki, Utility Scan, Red Jacket, Ultimate Concrete, Firth Concrete, Linepower and Lifestyle Builders have all donated their equipment and time to make it happen.

"The project wouldn't have been possible without the fans that have come on board and helped with their services and expertise," he said.

New lights at the club were well overdue. Scott said after trying to repair the older lights (pictured), they were so old parts weren't available.

Physical work has been under way in the last 18 months with cables laid, concrete bases poured and towers brought into place.

But Scott said the lights could have been erected if it wasn't for strong winds hampering the project in the last two weeks.

"Linepower has been up to Tukapa twice to install but both times have been called off."

Now in lockdown, they lie on the ground. Siffleet said the project is at a stand-still and ready for installation when possible.

Once completed, the number one and two fields will have lights good enough for night rugby next season with high quality training standard lighting for field three.

"We are all well aware that team sports are getting less numbers each year and we feel that lights will open up being able to play kids rugby during the week, which frees up parents for the weekend."

The club also hopes to play evening senior rugby, twilight touch, day/night Twenty20 cricket and even night markets.

Evening rugby isn't new in Taranaki. Hicks Park, Tikorangi Domain, Vogeltown Park, Rahotu Domain, Yarrow Stadium's number two field and TET Stadium have all hosted evening club matches over the years.

The old lights had been used during club rugby matches at Sanders Park in the past.

In the 2012 and 2015 premier semifinals, they were turned on when both matches went into extra time.

New Plymouth Old Boys Rugby Club is in the early stages of new lights at Vogeltown Park too.

"We're still in the planning phase [and] looking to finalise project funding and costing," club chairman Roger Wells said.