Lachie Duke (left) and Niko Colman, both 7, getting ready to tee off from the new junior tees. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Smaller tees at Stratford Golf Club will encourage smaller players, says Stratford Junior Golf coordinator Shay Colman.

“We can’t expect kids to tee off from the adult ones. It is far too daunting for them. These tees aren’t just for kids but novice players as well.”

Shay says it’s important to encourage kids to play.

“The greens are in such fantastic condition and with the new tees, more kids will be willing to come and play.

“We had a problem with kids handing in scorecards. When they start from so far back they hit the ball more times to cover the distance. The higher scores knock down confidence. Me and other junior golf coordinators decided to find a solution. We now have a course suited to their level.”

If kids hand in their cards they can work towards a handicap.

“This means they can enter twilight golf on a Wednesday evening during daylight savings hours.”

Getting the tees ready was a team effort, Shay says.

“Lucinda Searle from Taranaki Golf registered the new tees. Brad Gibbons donated his time to mark where the new tees would go and supplied pavers for the tee boxes.”

Niko Colman and his friend Lachie Duke, both 7, visited the course last week to try out the new tees. Nico says the new tees are much easier than the adult beginner-level tees.

“We now achieve good scores. It makes me feel happy when I get a good score.”

Niko says it’s important to practise and with golf free for under 12s at the club, he plans to visit the club often to use the new tees.

“You can play golf at any age but if you start when you’re young, you’ll get really good.”

Lachie says golf is good for fitness.

“You do some walking and when you hit the golf ball, all your muscles are working.”

Lachie and Niko are registered in the free kids’ lessons with coach Grant Moorehead, funded by Tū Manawa. Lachie says the sessions are fun.

“It helps us learn and get better.”

Shay says they are currently looking for sponsorship for the tee signs.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who’d be interested.”

For more information on the kids’ lessons or to sponsor a tee sign, visit the Futures Stratford Junior Golf Facebook page.