Kahanui Pasene-Grennell (left) and Te Wakahuia Pasene-Grennell, both 11 months, enjoy exploring new toys at the drop-in group. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“The chance to get out and have a chat with others makes a real difference.”

Corrine Coombe, branch manager of Pregnancy Help Taranaki, says a new parents and caregivers “drop-in” support group in Stratford gives people a place to find support, company and even a cuppa all in one place.

“All parents and caregivers have times where they need a bit of help. Sometimes it’s just about having a reason to leave the house or enjoy talking with other people with children of a similar age or stage, other times it’s about finding what other support or help is available.”

Corrine says the new group, which is supported by three organisations — Pregnancy Help, Plunket and Tūhono ki Tākaro-KJB Consulting Services Ltd — is free for everyone.

“Cost can be a real barrier for families to join groups and clubs. While it might just be a dollar or two each time, that adds up, and for many families those dollars just aren’t there.”

Even a coffee can be a luxury item for many, she says.

“So even just coming along and enjoying a hot drink while your child plays is a real luxury, and we encourage people to do exactly that.”

Krystal Burrell, managing director of Tūhono ki Tākaro-KJB Consulting Services Ltd, says she is excited about the new group, which meets at her offices on Broadway each week.

“It is important for parents and caregivers to be able to have a place where they can enjoy a drink, a chat, and access any information they may need. Often people don’t know what is available or who to ask. Here we have plenty of toys for tamariki to play with, so adults can relax and let their child explore while they can meet other parents or caregivers and enjoy the chance to relax with some adult conversation.”

Parenting can be tough, says Krystal, and often new parents don’t have lots of support.

“Maybe they are the first of their friends to have a child, or at the other end of things, all their friends had children some time ago, so they don’t have people around them with the same-age children. Families move more now too, so not everyone lives near whanau who can help with advice, support or even the offer of a drink and a chat at times.”

Corrine says the group will sometimes have guest speakers/visitors covering a specific topic.

“So we might have someone come to talk about reusable nappies, or perhaps about particular types of support or a service available. So for some parents, it might be a case of just dropping in on certain weeks because there is something particular they want to find out about, while for others it might become a weekly thing, where they know they can come, talk with others and enjoy a drink and chat while their child plays.”

Whatever the reason, or how often anyone comes, there is “no judgment and no pressure”, she adds.

“We are here when you need us.”

The Details:

What: Korero and Coffee — parenting drop-in group for parents, caregivers and tamariki

When: Every Thursday during school terms, 10am to 11.30am.

Where: Tūhono ki Tākaro-KJB Consulting Services Ltd, 194 Broadway (old Crossroads building)