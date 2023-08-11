Artwork created by a Creative Inclusion student.

Lysaght Watt Gallery’s new exhibition will take viewers on a creative journey.

The joint exhibition, On a Creative Journey/Creative Inclusion-Celebrating Diversity,opens on August 21 and features work by Sue Baker and Creative Inclusion (South Taranaki Creative Space).

In an emailed press release, Sue Baker says she has always enjoyed art but it wasn’t until she moved back to Taranaki 10 years ago that she pursued her passion.

“I joined my sister’s, Erryn, evening art classes at South Taranaki Creative Space and started to learn skills and techniques, particularly for applying paint. It is through her teaching and encouragement that I have experienced a wide range of art mediums and styles and developed confidence in my work so I have taken that step to have my first exhibition.”

One of Sue Baker's paintings that will be on display.

Her main medium is painting, where she likes to “represent nature and our connection to it”, she says. She joined forces with Creative Inclusion (South Taranaki Creative Space) for the exhibition.

Creative Inclusion (South Taranaki Creative Space) was established in 2021 to provide opportunities for people with disabilities and special learning needs to be involved in community learning through art and creativity workshops.

There are currently 15 students who attend workshops once a week in Hāwera. They work with a variety of different art mediums including watercolours, acrylics, printmaking, 3D/sculpture, drawing, collage and abstract art are used.

The fourth term of each year is dedicated to crafts to keep or give away as Christmas gifts. Students pay a small fee to attend the year-long programme, with funding provided through the South Taranaki Creative Communities Scheme and sponsorship from several local businesses.

The Details:

What: On a Creative Journey/Creative Inclusion-Celebrating Diversity

When: August 21- November 16. Opening Monday, August 21, 5.30pm

Where: Lysaght Watt Gallery, 4-6 Union St, Hāwera