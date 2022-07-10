Southern Slopes by Judy Stokes.

Two photographers have covered mountains to seas in their newest exhibition.

Judy Stokes from Northland and Margie Coplestone from Wellington have joined to create the exhibition "From Mountains to Sea."

Judy says Margie attended one of her workshops.

"We're both photographers and have the same style. We both enjoy freestyle photography which suits our spontaneous nature."

She says her inspiration for the exhibition was celebrating the diversity of the country.

"It's not just about celebrating the diversity of the land, but the diversity of the people and how we all live on this wonderful land together."

The exhibition features around six works from each artist. Margie says the intentional camera movement gives the photos a deliberate blur.

"Our styles are similar. This exhibition encompasses our travels throughout New Zealand. The Intentional blur gives an impression of what we are looking at rather than an image of what the eye actually sees."

Margie says she has shown her works at Fenton Street Arts Collective before and is excited to bring a friend this time.

"It's great to be invited to show my photographic work at Fenton Street Arts Collective again. My previous exhibition was a selection of creative portraiture. This current exhibition is my other preferred genre, intentional camera movement which is an Impressionist style of photography. This exhibition is my first collaboration with another artist, Judy Stokes."

Judy says those who appreciate the works will have a chance to chat with the artists at an end-of-exhibition function.

"It will be great to meet the people who appreciate our work and have some nice nibbles and drinks."

The Details:

What: From Mountains to Sea exhibition.

Where: Fenton Street Arts Collective.

When: Exhibition runs until August 1, end-of exhibition function takes place 4.30pm on July 29.