The new board (back row from left), Huia Brown, Mike Weren and Kent Williamson; (front from left) Joyce Lawrence (secretary), Louise Corston, Clare Bramley (president) and Liz Bramley. Photo / Supplied

The Eltham Lions Club had its annual changeover last week.

On Tuesday, June 28, the members met at the Taumata Park Conference Centre for the event.

The theme of the event was "let's have fun".

Outgoing president Louise Corston and the board gave several awards to members who have shown excellent service to Lions and the Eltham community through their years in the club.

Ray Lawrence and Mike Weren were awarded the Melvin Jones, which is the highest award in Lions.

Ray's award was presented by Alan Beck and Louise Corston, while Mike received his from Alan Jamieson and Louise Corston.

Both men were blown away to receive this award and honoured, almost to the point of being speechless.

Liz Bramley, Peter Jones, Llew Eynon, and Joyce Lawrence all received Lloyd Morgan Honoured Member awards, presented by Alan Beck and Louise Corston.

Partners of each award recipient received either a bunch of flowers or a bottle of wine for their support through the years.

The 2022-23 board for Lions will be led by Clare Bramley (president).

Joyce Lawrence (secretary), Liz Bramley (lion tamer), Kent Williamson (tail twister), Huia Brown (youth), Mike Weren (health, welfare and community concern), Louise Corston (past president and membership).

Not present at the event was Llew Eynon (bulletin), Judy Barr (treasurer) and David Turner (annual projects).

The members also collected items for the Eltham Foodbank.