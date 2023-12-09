Gaylene Anderson from Toko Lions, Whangamomona and Districts Health Group chairwoman Sarah Sarah Faull, secretary/treasurer Vanessa Kennedy, Lizzy Coplestone from Aotuhia Station, Amanda Harris from Pohokura and Sandra Heal from Toko and Districts Lions Club.

Gaylene Anderson from Toko Lions, Whangamomona and Districts Health Group chairwoman Sarah Sarah Faull, secretary/treasurer Vanessa Kennedy, Lizzy Coplestone from Aotuhia Station, Amanda Harris from Pohokura and Sandra Heal from Toko and Districts Lions Club.

Hearts in eastern Taranaki are safer thanks to the Toko and District Lions Club.

The club has given the Whangamomona and Districts Health Group around $6000 to cover the cost of two automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The Whangamomona and Districts Health Group was formed in 1989 and organises free first aid courses and facilitates first responders to respond in emergencies. They also maintain four AEDs in the area, says secretary / treasurer Vanessa Kennedy.

She says having two more machines in the eastern Taranaki communities is great.

“Over the last few years we have provided four AEDs within the community and now, thanks to the awesome funding from Toko and Districts Lions Club, we have two more. One will be close to a high crash area between the Whanga and Pohokura saddles. The other will be in Aotuhia, where there’s a large number of visitors cycling, trekking and 4x4 offroading.”

She says AEDS are important machines.

“While CPR is vital to keep oxygen to the brain, the only thing that will restart a stopped heart is an AED and time is of the essence. Having six now in our vast district means potentially more lives can be saved.”

Vanessa says what the health group does wouldn’t be possible without the support of community groups.

“We are very grateful for all our responders who donate their time but we couldn’t do it without the amazing support of community groups like Toko Lions and the Whangamomona Republic Committee.”

Toko District and Lions Club president Rex Hodgett says the club likes to give back to the community.

“The people in the eastern districts have helped us set up courses and provide facilities at our charity events. The locals are always good at supporting us and we like to give back to them. This is a great way to do that.”

He says AEDS are vital.

“You never know when you’re going to need it to assist in saving a life. We’re happy to support the Whangamomona and Districts Health Group in ensuring the availability of AEDs in the eastern districts.”



