Kyle Rowe, winner of the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

Over the weekend nearly 200 Stockcars from all over New Zealand as far north as Auckland and south to Christchurch and Cromwell, converged on MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway for the running of the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Championship.

The number of competitors created somewhat of a logistical problem for organisers with having to fit them all into the venue but the ‘can do attitude’ of the Taranaki Stockcar Club, along with weeks of planning and putting structure in place, saw minimal issues and an exciting two days of racing unfold with a carnival-like atmosphere for the entire weekend.

Defending champion Josh Walsh signs autographs on Friday afternoon. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

Racing was tough for the drivers. They needed to be at the peak of their performance from the very start of the event if they were to make it into the final 30 to race for the Championship.

The drivers were seeded into eight qualifying groups of 25 cars with only three from each group progressing to the finals and then a further six moving through from two repechages on Saturday. One mistake, one poor finish or a flat tyre and the chance of qualifying was practically gone.

The fan zone was very popular on both nights with giveaways, autographs and the opportunity for a close-up look at the cars and drivers. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

After a mammoth 24 races on Friday night, the first 24 qualifiers were found and interestingly none of the three defending podium holders made the cut. Taranaki’s own New Zealand champion Josh Walsh suffered an injury in his first qualifying race while 2nz Scott Tennant and 3nz Gary Lonergan just had bad results.

The repechages on Saturday were a brutal affair with drivers keen to use the last opportunity to make the cut and move through to the finals. Repechage one saw Stratford drivers Mark Duthie and Dale Michielsen move through to the finals along with Gisborne racer Bryce Simpson.

Daniel Gibbs interviews Auckland racer Kristin Vermuelen in the fan zone for a live stream to his Sharns with Sparky page. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

There was a massive push off the start in repechage two that had cars pointing in all directions on the track and up the wall. After the carnage was cleared and the race resumed, Whanganui driver Callum Sturzaker was the first driver to the flag to win the race and move through along with Stratford drivers Bryce Jensen and Jayke McGrath.

With the 30 finalists now found, the racing for the New Zealand Championship could begin and with none of the defending champions having made it through either qualifying or the repechages, it was guaranteed that there would be a brand new podium.

In heat one popular Christchurch racer Harley Robb took the win from a grid one start ahead of Auckland driver Logan Peat and Palmerston North driver William Humphries.

Rotoura driver Milla Theobald (189r) ended up with all four wheels off the ground during a massive turn one push on the first lap of repechage two. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

Heat two was won by Stratford competitor Tyler Walker from Sheldon Arapere (Wellington) and Kyle Rowe (Palmerston North). Heat three saw Whanganui’s Cody Locket take the win from Callum Sturzaker (Whanganui) and Kyle Rowe.

On the points front, it was all tied up at the top with Kyle Rowe and Logan Peat first equal. Rowe had made up good ground in the first heat for an excellent start to his championship bid, moving 17 places forward to finish fifth from grid 22.

He then followed that up with the two third places while Peat had scored well in heat one from a front row start and then moved through the field 12 positions in heat two and a huge 24 positions in heat three, admittedly helped though by the fact that a couple of cars did not start the race and other drivers taking pot shots at each other.

A four-lap run-off was required to decide the winner. Logan Peat won the coin toss but elected to start from the outside grid. When the green flag dropped to start the race, Peat immediately pushed Rowe to the infield and held him there.

New Zealand Stockcar Championship podium third Cody Lockett, second Logan Peat and first Kyle Rowe. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

Rowe eventually hooked reverse at which point Peat drove away. After a couple of laps the ‘reds’ were activated by officials to remove Peat from the track for a breach of the rules (a competitor may not stop during a run-off), which made Rowe the winner of the Five Star Liquor Championship.

Peat was second and Whanganui racer Cody Lockett, who had raced superbly all weekend, was a well-deserved third place.

Josh Walsh arrived by helicopter to deliver the New Zealand Championship trophy on Saturday night. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

Rowe had been preparing for this event for weeks, testing setups and making sure his 20-year-old car was in top condition and he earned and deserved the title win.

The remainder of the competitors raced in the King of the Mountain Champs (Tier Two), Tier Three and consolation races. Palmerston North competitor Taylor Lampp won the Signright King of the Mountain Stockcar Champs ahead of Scott Tennant and Blake Brooks (both Auckland) while the John Matthews Tier three was won by Whanganui’s Kaelin Mooney from Ben Wilson (Stratford) and Troy Cleveland (Christchurch).