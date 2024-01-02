Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust's former chairperson Danny Bates and new chair Ghislaine Brien. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) has a new chairperson.

Ghislaine Brien has replaced Danny Bates, who served in the top position for 13 years. Brien says she was a trustee for 12 months before taking over the position.

“It’s still sinking in. I’m still in the learning stages but I’m excited to work with community safety manager Di Gleeson, community safety officer Ann Coles and the trustees to continue the great work the trust does. I can’t wait to give back to the community I’m part of.”

Brien regularly travels around the mounga as a Tennis New Zealand tennis developer and a youth development officer. She says the regular travel will help her offer a different perspective in her new role.

“I travel to a lot of schools and speak to a lot of kids. I believe that connection with younger people will help as I can talk to the youth about what they want to see in the area.”

She says the transition to the new role has been smooth.

“Danny has helped teach me the ropes. I look forward to carrying on projects Danny started and introducing new ones.”

She says the trust’s neighbourhood support and community patrol projects are important.

“They’re great community programmes that make the central Taranaki area safer. The community patrol is the eyes and ears of the community, keeping a look-out for any suspicious activity and neighbourhood support keeps people informed of what’s happening in the area.”

Bates says the community trust is in good hands.

“Ghislaine is the perfect person for the position. Our trust has moe than 1100 volunteers and the growth through the years has been massive. I know Ghislaine will do a wonderful job seeing the projects through and starting new ones for our community.”











