New chairman for Stratford and Inglewood area St John committee

Peter McDonald and Jono Burrows pictured outside the building site of the new St John facility in Stratford.

There is a new chairman of the Stratford and Inglewood area St John Committee but the vision remains the same.

Peter McDonald, who has stood down after serving as the committee chair for the past four years, says handing over the reins to the new chairman is easy "because he is such a good fit for the role".

Peter says Jon (Jono) Burrows is the perfect person to chair the committee as work on the much-needed new ambulance station and St John centre continues in Stratford.

"Jono is a St John person through and through. He understands the needs of the organisation and of the communities it serves. He is passionate about the future of the organisation and understands just how important it is to the people in our communities."

Jono, who lives in Inglewood and serves on the Inglewood Community Board, says he has been active with St John since 2004.

"Initially I was involved on the operational side of things in Inglewood, and over the years have held a number of voluntary roles."

Jono isn't the only person in his family with a link to St John - his wife Gail is an Emergency Medical Technician with St John working in the Stratford area.

"So I see first-hand just how important the organisation is and how hard the people work in all the roles and positions, both paid and unpaid, to keep our people safe, healthy and cared for."

Jono says the dedication Peter has had for the organisation over the years is "phenomenal".

"On behalf of everyone at St John, I would like to acknowledge all the work Peter has done, his expertise, his passion and his tireless efforts for the organisation are really appreciated."

With work on the new $1.4 million ambulance station and St John centre in Stratford now well under way, Jono says the Stratford and district communities will soon reap the benefits of the project.

The new building isn't just a base for the ambulances, he says, but also provides rooms for training and for St John cadets as well as space for the ambulance crews to relax and spend downtime when they aren't responding to a callout.

The state-of-the-art building has been made possible thanks to generous funding from Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET), TSB Community Trust and Todd Energy, as well plenty of fundraising over the years, says Peter.

"As we are still looking for that support from the community. The building is nearly done but we do still need to fundraise and continue that support going forward."

Jono says one of the best ways people can support St John is by becoming a member.

"It really isn't that expensive, with the cost starting at $55 per year. That membership then gives you free medical emergency attendance when needed, as well as free emergency transport to a hospital or emergency medical clinic as needed."

Another way people can support the organisation is by purchasing a medical alarm through St John, he says.

"We are so close to finishing this building project, and it would be really helpful if the community here could just give us that needed boost by considering becoming a member, purchasing an alarm through St John, or simply making a donation. These simple acts will help our local St John continue to serve our community now and for many years to come."

To support St John by becoming a member or to find out more about the alarms for sale, visit the website: www.stjohn.org.nz/Support-us/Join-our-Supporter-Scheme