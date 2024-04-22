Recipients of the 2023 New Plymouth District Council Citizens awards pictured with mayor Neil Holdom.

Applications for New Plymouth District Council’s annual Citizens’ Awards are open and they feature a new category this year.

The awards, which began in 1979, aim to recognise the “unsung heroes” of the district and now include a include a second “youth” category for rangatahi aged 12-24.

New Plymouth District mayor Neil Holdom said he was “particularly excited” about the new category.

He said the new category would recognise rangatahi who were “outstanding” but did not meet the long service criteria of the standard Citizens’ Awards.

Both the Youth and Citizens’ categories recognise people who served their community, demonstrated great leadership or inspired others through their efforts or sacrifice.

Holdom said he encouraged people to nominate the everyday heroes in their community.

“The awards are a great way to celebrate the unsung heroes in the district who help make our place great, so if you know someone who is an everyday hero, works tirelessly behind the scenes, or goes the extra mile to help out, no matter how big or small, make sure you put a nomination in.”

The Citizens’ Awards will recognise up to 12 people, and the new Youth Award will recognise up to three.

Nominations opened last Friday and close at 5pm, Friday, May 24. Recipients will be announced at a formal event in July this year.

Nominations can be made via the New Plymouth District Council website or by paper form - available from the New Plymouth District Council civic centre on Liardet St, New Plymouth, Puke Ariki and community libraries around the district. Forms can also be requested via email: enquiries@npdc.govt.nz.







