New Plymouth District Councillor Dinnie Moeahu with New Plymouth North Rotary member John Winter. Photo / supplied

A new booklet dedicated to men’s health and wellbeing in Taranaki has been launched.

The Taranaki Blokes Book – Tane Whai Ora, has been produced by the Rotary Club of New Plymouth North, and was officially launched at a function in Inglewood on Thursday, March 16.

An initial print run of 10,000 copies of the 56-page booklet have been printed.

It will be distributed free of charge to libraries, medical centres, hospitals, iwi health providers, pharmacies, workplaces (especially those with large male staff numbers), retailers and service suppliers such as barbers, and advisory service providers.

The $12,000 project has been led by Rotary club member John Winter, who has based the Taranaki version on Blokes Books produced in other regions including Canterbury, Wellington, Manawatu and Hawkes Bay. He says the booklet contains a wealth of specific, local information.

“Since we began this project we have received really encouraging support from a number of organisations dedicated to the promotion of male wellbeing. As a result, our booklet is full of important local information on everything from relationships and parenting, to mental health and prostate care.”

10,000 copies of the booklet will now be distributed throughout Taranaki free of charge. Photo / Supplied

John says getting the booklet together was a humbling experience, as it allowed him to discover how many Taranaki organisations that are doing things to improve people’slives.

“We see the Taranaki Blokes Book not as a text book but a guide - a one-stop shop for information on a wide range of issues important to men. We believe the book is a positive step towards supporting families and communities through men’s wellbeing and our vision for happy and healthy Taranaki men.”

The guest speaker at Thursday’s launch was New Plymouth District Councillor Dinnie Moeahu, who said the booklet would be a great resource for men in the region.

“Sometimes it is hard to comprehend all the additional pressures our tane are feeling right now. I hope this little booklet will encourage all our men to have the courage to be vulnerable, and to talk with other people. We all know that talking helps.”

John Winter said a large number of organisations helped fund the Taranaki Blokes’ Book project. They include the New Plymouth and South Taranaki District Councils, Taranaki Foundation, Tui Ora Iwi Health Services, Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services, Eagle Automotive Ltd, Coastal Services Ltd, NZ Grazing Co Ltd, Hardings Funerals, Top Town Wheel and Tyre, and Top Print. The Rotary Club of NP North has also contributed money toward printing costs.