Heather and Ross Chisnall are looking forward to the upcoming show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Hot rod enthusiasts are geared up for a national event this month.

The Custom Street Rides 2023 National Hot Rod Show, hosted by Egmont Rod and Custom Club, is racing into Hāwera at the end of the month.

Show manager Grant Stables says it’s been 12 years since the touring show came to Taranaki.

The Egmont Rod and Custom Club, which has clubrooms in Stratford, received the rights to host the show in 2021, he says.

“However Covid-19 happened. We were all set but pulled the plug due to the lockdowns. We still have the rights so we’ve decided to host it this year, the first time since 2011.”

He says the show will feature more than just cars, with plenty of fun for all ages.

“We have trade stalls, food trucks, and some children’s activities as well. It’s going to be a nice family-friendly event.”

Club members Ross and Heather Chisnall are entering the show. The car they’ve entered into the show has been 49 years in the making. Ross says he purchased the car in 1974.

“At that point it was being used as a dog kennel. I’ve been tinkering away since then. In 2020 I decided to get the car finished but with the Covid-19 lockdowns there have been a few holdups.”

Ross and Heather retired 18 months ago and as a former engineer Ross has done everything he can ‘from scratch’. The bits he can’t do like the panel work, painting, and upholstery were completed by local contractors.

“The panels and paintwork were completed by Podjursky Motors and two local upholsters added the finishing touches to the inside, who are all members of the Egmont Hot Rod Club. It was important to me to support our own.”

With just a few weeks to go, Ross is optimistic the car will be ready in time.

“The last steps are getting the car certified so I can get it warranted and registered for the show.”

When they’re not working on the car Heather and Ross help organise the show. Ross says they don’t see it as work as it’s something they enjoy.

“It’s been a busy time with meetings and getting everything organised for the show. We’ve sourced proper flooring to protect the venue. It’s been a lot of work but it’s worth it. We can’t wait for the show.”

The Details

What: Custom Street Rides 2023 National Hot Rod Show

When: Saturday, September 30 to Sunday, October 1. Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am- 4pm

Where: TSB Hub Hāwera

