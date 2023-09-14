Next month's Taranaki Rapid Open Chess Tournament is open to all chess players.

For the first time in three decades, Taranaki will host a national chess tournament.

Next month, chess players from across the country will compete in the Taranaki Rapid Open Chess Tournament, organised by the New Plymouth Chess Club. Players have the potential to receive a national rating, says club president John Ansell.

“If we have a high participation level, competitors will get a rating based on how they do in the tournament.”

The version played will be a ‘rapid’ format.

“It’s a lot quicker than normal chess. The tournament is a fantastic opportunity to test your chess skills against some of the best players in the country, but it’s not just for experts. This is a great chance for all chess enthusiasts, young and old, to play some quality games.”

He says the tournament has already attracted top players, including one of New Zealand’s top International Chess Federation (Fide) rated players, Ben Hague.

“We’ve received a good number of entries. We expect more to come in as we get closer to the tournament date.”

John says there is a prize pool of $2000, with the first-place winner to receive $500.

John thinks chess has grown in popularity since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“This happened when people started playing the game online. There has been a steeply rising slope of interest since the lockdown.”

The New Plymouth club has also had an influx, with 13 new players joining last year.

“This is a 25 per cent increase. We now have 62 players. We had to start playing a second night to accommodate all our players. On Tuesdays, we have an evening for club members. The following night is for social games.”

Entries for the tournament close on October 5.

“People who want to fine-tune their skills before the tournament can visit us on playing nights at 11 Gilbert Street in New Plymouth.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Rapid Open Chess Tournament

When: Saturday, October 7 - players to be there by 9.40am

Where: New Plymouth Bridge Club, 70 Hobson St, New Plymouth

Cost: $50 for adults, $40 for juniors under 20 years old

Registration is to be completed by October 5 via the form on the New Plymouth Chess Club Facebook page.