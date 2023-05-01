Carl Bates, National Party candidate for Whanganui, was in Stratford on Saturday for his official campaign launch. He was joined by David MacLeod, National Party candidate for New Plymouth, and current National MPs Barbara Kuriger and Andrew Bayly. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford was awash with blue on Saturday when Carl Bates, the National Party’s Whanganui candidate, arrived in the town as part of his campaign launch.

Carl was accompanied by David MacLeod, the National Party candidate for New Plymouth as well as current National MPs Andrew Bayly and Barbara Kuriger as well as several members of local National Party groups.

The group were spending the day travelling across the Whanganui electorate, stopping for planned meet and greets over the day across the various towns and cities the electorate covers.

At Prospero Market in Stratford, Carl spoke with supporters about his plans for the campaign and the months ahead. He thanked his wife and family for supporting him in his decision to stand.

Carl said he had been asked a few times how he was going to be able to understand Stratford specific issues given the electorate was so spread out.

“The answer is simple, when you have had businesses it is the same, you can’t run them and be involved without turning up and showing up. It is the same as an MP. You have to show up, and that is what I do do and will continue to do.”