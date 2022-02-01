Monique Radford, 20 (centre), with her assigned animal Waipiri Moovin Lakota, and Holly Powell, 18, from Manawatū with Appleboy Sue-Red, and Tayla Hansen, 18, from Waikato with Westell Tatoo Ninja. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford local has been recognised for their cattle handling skills, ability with a pair of clippers, all-around talent, and ability to help others.

Monique Radford, 20, was awarded the Paramount Cup at the National All Dairy Breeds Youth Camp in Te Awamutu earlier this month.

The award recognises the top-performing participant at the four-day camp.

The camp, hosted by Holstein Friesian New Zealand and sponsored by World Wide Sires, teaches the participants a range of skills based on showing animals and the dairy industry itself.

For the camp, Monique says each person was assigned their own calves to look after for the camp which they had to feed, groom, teach to lead on a halter and get show ring ready.

"We also completed a range of modules around judging, bull selection, and others based on dairy farming. It was very beneficial. I learnt a lot of new things."

On the final day, Monique says there was a mini-show.

"We presented our calves to the judges. It was a fun experience."

She says she first attended the camp in 2020 when it was based in Stratford.

"I had a really great time so I decided to go to the camp again."

Monique Radford, 20, clipping out the top line on Waipiri Moovin Lakota. Photo/ Supplied

Monique says she felt honoured to receive the Paramount Cup.

"It's nice to be recognised for the quality of my work and who I am as a person. The award is not just about how we presented our animal, but also how we presented ourselves at the camp, and how we helped others. It's pretty cool to be recognised for all of that."

One of her favourite parts of the camp was making connections with like-minded people.

"The friendships you make are pretty awesome as you're interested in the same things. The camp also enables you to make contacts in the showing world and can lead to opportunities as well."

She says the camp was well-run and encourages anyone interested in both showing and dairy farming to give it a go.

"I'm very thankful to the people behind the camp. It was well-run and everything went smoothly. I'd encourage others to attend the next one, you learn so much."