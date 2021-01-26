Name suppression granted for Taranaki police officer charged with theft

The Taranaki police officer has been granted interim name suppression.

A Taranaki police officer charged with the theft of $4000 has been granted name suppression.

The police officer had their first appearance in New Plymouth District Court today.

According to court documents, the offending took place in December last year.

Stuff reported the offender has been remanded at large until April 8 so diversion can be completed.

The diversion scheme is an opportunity for offenders to be dealt with in an 'out of court' way.

The offender completes agreed conditions in exchange for the charge to be withdrawn and a conviction to not be recorded.

Defence lawyer Susan Hughes QC applied for interim name suppression on behalf of the officer.