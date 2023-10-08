Bodybuilders from across the country will travel to New Plymouth for the NABBA (National Amateur Body-Builders’ Association) Bodybuilding National Championships this month. Photo / MAD Media

Bodybuilders from across the country are shaping up for a national competition.

For the first time New Plymouth is hosting the MAD Media and Nabba (National Amateur Body-Builders’ Association) Bodybuilding National Championships.

Taranaki area representative Anne Russell says she’s tried to get the national championships to Taranaki for the past eight years.

“It’s been a goal of mine since I started. Last year New Plymouth hosted the Nabba Body Building Taranaki Champs which led to the national champs being hosted here this year. This is the first time there’s ever been a national bodybuilding event in Taranaki. It’s very exciting.”

The event takes place over Labour weekend.

“Athletes have to register for the event on Saturday, October 21. Sunday, October 22 is when the actual competition takes place. We have a morning judging round and then an evening show. This is when the trophies are presented. Both parts of the day are special. I believe the audience will love seeing the athletes take to the stage and complete their one-minute routines. People should come along and watch these fabulous athletes.”

She says bodybuilding is about more than competition.

“It’s about health and wellbeing. Every competitor that goes on that stage will have their own story and why they’ve chosen to become a bodybuilder. I believe this sport promotes healthy living. It’s fascinating to see how the body works and view the hard work these athletes have done.”

It won’t just be the competitors getting prizes on the day but audience members.

“We want to involve the audience so we will have a bunch of spot prizes on the day.”

The Details

What: MAD Media and Nabba (National Amateur Body-Builders’ Association) Bodybuilding National Championships

When: Sunday, October 22. The morning show starts at 10am. Evening show 4pm.

Where: Ryder Hall, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, 107 Coronation Ave, Welbourn, New Plymouth

Tickets: Door sale only. Cash and Eftpos available.















