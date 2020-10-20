The music programme turns 20 this month.

A music programme teaching preschoolers different songs and fine motor skills is turning 20.

MountainView Vineyard Church's Music for Kids programme first started in 2000, says Corrina Sheed.

Corrina is the wife of MountainView Vineyard Church pastor John Sheed.

"When we first started we placed an ad in the paper and 12 people showed up. Now we have over 100 that turn up."

Next Wednesday MountainView Vineyard Chruch are celebrating the 'phenomenal' achievement of the programme running for 20 years, she says.

"It's amazing we've been part of the lives of Stratford families for that long."

Every Wednesday two morning sessions are held.

"Each term the children learn two sets of songs. The idea is for the children to become familiar with a song so they can participate."

Corrina says a set of props is used for each song.

"It teaches them numbers, words and, fine motor skills as they use props like balls, ribbons, beanbags and hand actions for the song."

Corrina says the programme is run by MountainView Vineyard Church volunteers.

"Without their help this wouldn't be possible."

■ The programme runs every Wednesday morning during the school term. Entry is gold coin donation. There are two sessions every Wednesday one at 9.30am-10am and 10.30am-11am.