Sarah and Jack Hywood, owners of Mountain Motors 2021 Ltd, are hosting an Anzac breakfast for veterans, their families, and people who attend the Stratford Dawn Service. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford Ford service centre is hosting an Anzac Day breakfast for veterans and their families.

Mountain Motors 2021 Ltd owners Jack and Sarah Hywood have organised a breakfast for all veterans, their families, and people who will walk during the Dawn Service Parade.

The breakfast will follow the Stratford Anzac Day commemorations. Sarah says she comes from a family of veterans, with her dad, brother, and herself all serving in the army.

“I want to give our veterans a place to mingle and chat with like-minded people. This breakfast will be a place where they can enjoy a cooked breakfast, talk amongst themselves and where veterans can get advice from each other if they’re needing help.”

Jack says a number of businesses have jumped on board to help.

“New World Stratford will provide produce and the Farmer’s Grill has offered to make the food and help us cook. Dobsons Marquee and Party Hire is donating the use of chairs and urns and Central Butchery / Slaghuis is donating some meat. We’re very appreciative of this support and the businesses that are donating their time and products.”

He says the breakfast has received a positive response from the community.

“Taranaki veterans have reached out to say they’re looking forward to the event.”

Sarah says the business hopes to make the breakfast an annual event.

“It’s a small way we can say thank you to our veterans for the service to our country and fighting for the rights we have today.”

The Details:

What: Anzac breakfast for veterans and families

When: Tuesday, April 25, 8am

Where: Mountain Motors 2021 Ltd, Miranda St












