Mother's Day Giveaway: Stratford mum Marie White wins $400 worth of prizes

When Marie White started her shift at Stratford New World last Wednesday, she had no idea she was the winner of the Stratford Press Shop and Win Mother's Day giveaway.

Marie was nominated in the shop and win Mother's Day competition by a customer spending $20 or more at one of the eight participating businesses.

"I can't believe that I won, I'm quite lucky to have won these great prizes."

Marie is mother to Thomas, 21, Samuel, 19, Ryan, 30, and her late son Daniel, 25, who died in a car crash in 2018.

She says she enjoys spending time with her sons.

"We always catch up when we can. Although I worked on Mother's Day I still caught up with my sons after I had finished my shift."

Marie won $400 worth of vouchers and prizes from a number of local shops.

The prize package consisted of a $50 voucher from Mackays Unichem Pharmacy, a $50 voucher from The Possum Factory, vouchers for a free service and a repair from Stratford Mowers and Chainsaws, a $60 voucher from Stratford Knit and Sew, a gift set from Evolution Hair, a set of tea towels from A Love of Cakes by Annette, a $50 voucher from Caltex Stratford, and a $50 voucher from Stratford Mountain House.

"I'm quite stoked that I have won, I wasn't expecting it. There is a large variety of wonderful places that donated prizes."

Marie says when she received the prizes at work was surprised.

"All my colleagues were really excited I had won and surprised by the amount of prizes. My family was quite stoked as well. My husband asked me what he'd be getting and I said he could have the voucher for Stratford Mowers and Chainsaws."

She says she was most excited about the Stratford Mountain House voucher.

"It will be great to have a nice family dinner there. I haven't been there for a while."

Marie says she is looking forward to spending the vouchers and supporting local businesses.

"The best thing is they are for local businesses so as well as winning great prizes I also get to spend them locally and help out our local businesses."