Percy's Place sells a range of works by Taranaki artists. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Art lovers with free time are needed to help keep Stratford’s boutique art shop open.

The shop, attached to the Percy Thomson Gallery, sells items including jewellery, sculptures and paintings by Taranaki artists.

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell says while they have a “wonderful” group of volunteers already, there aren’t enough to keep the shop open for its regular seven days a week.

She says volunteers don’t need any previous experience in retail or galleries.

“All people need to do is be willing to chat with people that come into the store and have an appreciation for Taranaki’s art scene. New volunteers receive lots of support and are trained to use the Eftpos machine.”

Laura says with the Taranaki Arts Trail and garden festivals coming up, the shop will have plenty of visitors.

“It’ll be good to show the visitors our art boutique shop here in Stratford.”

People can choose how often they volunteer.

“Every bit helps us and the Taranaki art community by keeping the shop open seven days a week. People interested in volunteering can call into the gallery and speak to one of the team.”

As well as searching for volunteers Percy’s Place, the Percy Thomson Gallery is looking for artists interested in exhibiting in 2025, says Laura.

“We’re putting the call out for exhibition proposals. This can be solo artists coming to us with an idea to be curated or a group artist show. We’re looking for different and never-before-seen artworks. Interested people can apply using the form via our website by November 1.”



















