Jayde Wilkinson says golf has many benefits, including physical and mental welbeing.

“When you work in a high-pressure environment, you need to find somewhere to clear your head. For me, that’s the golf course.”

Jayde Wilkinson says when he has free time, the best place to spend it is at a golf course.

“After a 10-12 hour shift, it’s really good to get out there and have a swing. I find golf to be a great way to relax the mind after a long day in the office.”

Jayde, who works for PKW as part of the Te Raurengarenga / committee of management, says he started playing golf after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“It was a way to clear my head and get out of the house. It was great to fill the lungs with fresh air, get some exercise and just have a bit of me time. The more I went, the more I enjoyed it. I fell in love with the sport.”

Jayde is a member of the Manukorihi and Hāwera golf clubs.

“The thing about Taranaki is that the golf clubs have town ownership. The community enjoys these spaces, making for a great environment. We have some great courses here.”

This year Jayde, from Lepperton, is putting his putting to the test, competing in the Taranaki Master’s Games golf competition at the Stratford Golf Club.

“It’s a nice, woody course. It’s challenging and I enjoy going there to play.”

This is his first year competing in the masters.

I’m a competitive type of person so I’m looking forward to it.”

He says the masters will be something new to him, but he’s looking forward to the social aspect.

“Golf is great. You always meet someone new. The thing is, there’s no judgment in the sport. It’s a very supportive environment where you chat with people. On those off days, it’s nice to chat to someone. It can change your mood for the better.”















