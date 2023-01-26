Voyager 2022 media awards
More than 1500 Taranaki children to give Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon a go

World champion and gold medal winner Para shot-putter Lisa Adams is encouraging kids to give the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon a go. Photo/ Supplied

The Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon returns to New Plymouth this year.

Open to Kiwi kids of all sporting abilities, the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is designed for kids aged 6-15 years to help them stay active and healthy through a programme of participation.

The series has been running since 1992 and to date has seen over 460,000 Kiwi tamariki give it a TRY. Participants can enter as an individual or as part of a team of two to swim, cycle, and run their way around age-appropriate courses.

More than 1500 tamariki from across New Plymouth will be swimming, biking and running their way to the finish line at Ngamotu Beach Reserve and will be awarded a special medal by their Kiwi sporting heroes.

The event kicks off with a free breakfast of Weet-Bix and Anchor Lite Milk at the Weet-Bix Better Brekkie Breakfast tent.

Registrations for 6 – 15-year-olds are open now until March 24, 12pm at tryathlon.co.nz or kids can enter the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRY Challenge to complete a personal challenge anytime, anywhere at trychallenge.co.nz

The Details:

What: Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon

When: 10.00am Thursday 30 March 2023

Where: Ngamotu Beach Reserve, New Plymouth.

