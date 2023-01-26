The Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon returns to New Plymouth this year.
Open to Kiwi kids of all sporting abilities, the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is designed for kids aged 6-15 years to help them stay active and healthy through a programme of participation.
The series has been running since 1992 and to date has seen over 460,000 Kiwi tamariki give it a TRY. Participants can enter as an individual or as part of a team of two to swim, cycle, and run their way around age-appropriate courses.
More than 1500 tamariki from across New Plymouth will be swimming, biking and running their way to the finish line at Ngamotu Beach Reserve and will be awarded a special medal by their Kiwi sporting heroes.
The event kicks off with a free breakfast of Weet-Bix and Anchor Lite Milk at the Weet-Bix Better Brekkie Breakfast tent.
Registrations for 6 – 15-year-olds are open now until March 24, 12pm at tryathlon.co.nz or kids can enter the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRY Challenge to complete a personal challenge anytime, anywhere at trychallenge.co.nz
The Details:
What: Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon
When: 10.00am Thursday 30 March 2023
Where: Ngamotu Beach Reserve, New Plymouth.