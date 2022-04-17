Ricardo Pintor won the Croquet NZ Don Reyland Stars Handicap Singles Finals in Morrinsville.

Hāwera Park Croquet Club have a new trophy to add to their ever-growing collection.

Club member Ricardo Pintor won the Croquet NZ Don Reyland Stars Handicap Singles Finals in Morrinsville last month. He was representing Croquet South Taranaki.

"It still feels unreal. Claiming a win at a New Zealand competition wasn't something I thought I could do."

He says he had met the person the competition is named after.

"He was well regarded for promoting golf croquet. He is from Hawkes Bay. I've also made it my mission to promote the sport."

Ricardo won 13 out of 15 games. He played against individuals representing their croquet associations including Northland, Auckland, Counties-Manukau, Waikato-King Country, Thames Valley, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki (North), Manawatu-Whanganui, Wairarapa, Wellington, Nelson, Marlborough and South Canterbury.

He says the highlight of the competition was playing against New Zealand Open Champs winner Josh Winter from Canterbury.

"He is a minus five handicap and I competed in a five. The players with lower handicaps like myself get extra shots against the players with higher handicaps. The handicaps range from negative five to nine. We had to get seven hoops and I bet him 7-6. I had 10 extra shots against him."

He says the competition was well-organised and fun.

"You get to meet different people around the country. It's a great experience."

Ricardo enjoys playing golf croquet.

"It's an easy pace game that is both gender and age-neutral. Although it is physically easy the game is challenging on the mind."

Since joining the club Ricardo has made it his mission to promote the sport.

"As I work at Hāwera High School I try to promote the sport there and also in the community."