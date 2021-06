Midhirst Tennis Club players attended the Taranaki Midweek Ladies AGM. Photo/ Supplied

Midhirst Tennis Club players attended the Taranaki Midweek Ladies AGM and annual luncheon in New Plymouth recently.

Midhirst 3 were represented by Adrianna Schumacher and Lorraine Lash, with their team winning section four and being presented with a trophy and banner.

The team won their section convincingly and will be promoted to section three next round. Midhirst 1 and Midhirst 2 are both in section two and finished the season middle of the table.