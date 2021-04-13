Midhirst Tennis Club members enjoy luncheon after successful season

The Midhirst Tennis Club. Photo/ Supplied.

Past and present Midhirst Tennis Club members enjoyed getting together for a luncheon.

On April 10 the Midhirst Tennis Club's midweek competition players held a luncheon for the past midweek tennis players of the club.

Fifteen past and current players turned up, not to have a game, but to reminisce about teams of years gone by and to enjoy a social chat.

Players from the 1970s on had a great time catching up, and enjoyed a fabulous lunch.

Past players from Urenui, New Plymouth and Inglewood ventured south and it was decided that the luncheon would happen again.