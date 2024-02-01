The four new leaders are looking forward to their roles with the Midhirst Scout Group.

Four new leaders are joining the Midhirst Scout Group this year.

The four leaders, called Kaiārahi, are guides and mentors who support the children in the scout group.

Martin Engelbrecht and Tim Rogers will be with the scout leaders, Hannah Rogers will be with the Cubs and Jayne Cullen will be the new leader of the Keas.

All the new leaders have children who are members of the Midhirst Scout Group and have previously been vetted adult helpers.

The Kea, Cub and Scout sections start up again on Thursday, February 8, at the Midhirst Scout Hall. For more information, contact the group administrator Janice Johns on 027 248 1029.