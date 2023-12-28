The Midhirst Scout Group celebrated success at its recent AGM.

Assistant zone leader Michael Jackson attended to represent the Taranaki Zone. The Scouts, Cubs and Keas all received achievement and participation badges and certificates, plus enjoyed scouting games and shared food.

The year’s programme highlights have included kayaking, camping, the YMCA climbing wall, wide games on the Airsoft Field on the Scout Group Leader’s farm and Adventure Week, plus learning about navigation, fire safety, emergency skills and water safety.

As well as taking part in these and many other fun and adventurous scouting activities, the youth members also enjoyed participating in community events such as the Anzac Day dawn parade and the Eltham Lions Trolley Derby, where the Scouts were successful with their unique Scout-made cart.

The Scouts, Cubs and Keas all contributed to making the first scarecrow from the Midhirst area to be entered into the Stratford Scarecrow Trail and were excited when their camping Cub scene won first place in the open section.

At the end of the year, the Scouts and leader Bev Heine are taking part in the national Scout jamboree at Mystery Creek, Hamilton, with thousands of other Scouts from New Zealand and around the world. They would like to thank Midhirst School for the use of the school grounds for a Taranaki-wide pre-jamboree camp at Labour weekend and the Founders Day celebration earlier in the year.

Due to increased Cub and Kea numbers, next year the Kea section will meet earlier on Thursdays at 4.15pm at the Midhirst Scout Hall, with the Cubs and Scout sections still starting at 6pm.



