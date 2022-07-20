The three Venturers have received the Queen's Scout Badge. Photo/ Supplied

The Midhirst Scout Group has recently celebrated some fantastic achievements.

At a special presentation evening, venturers Richard Drummond and Kevin van Loo received the Queen's Scout badge.

This award is the highest for scouting youth in New Zealand and represents many years of service, challenge, adventure, and achievement.

The venturers shared some of the highlights of their time in scouting with the younger scouts, cubs and keas.

For Richard, completing his award during Covid restrictions was especially challenging and included some virtual assessments. As befits such a prestigious award, the venturers have just returned from Government House, where their Queen's Scout certificates were presented by the Governor-General.

Midhirst Scout Group also celebrated having two new leaders, Taya and Jaclyn, and are now able to accept enrolments from kea- and cub-aged youth again.

Everyone has been pleased to see the younger members enjoying their activities each week. Four of the new cubs were invested on the same evening as the Queen's Scout presentation, and families enjoyed a meal and social time at the conclusion.

Midhirst scouts, cubs and keas meet at 6pm on Thursdays at the Midhirst Scout Hall and new members are welcome.

Visit the Midhirst Scouts Facebook page for more information.