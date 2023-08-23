The students were awash with colour after the run. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Midhirst School was a sea of rainbows for the school’s camp fundraiser.

On Tuesday, August 22, pupils replaced their uniforms with white clothing for the school’s first colour run. Paritutu classroom teacher Colleen Tett says the colour run was a fundraiser for the year 7 and 8 camp in Auckland later this year.

“The school has never had a colour run before. I thought it would be fun for the kids.”

She says the colour run was an added event at this year’s cross-country, with pupils paying $20 to run in the colour run, with all of the proceeds going towards the school camp.

“Prices are skyrocketing so we brainstormed ideas to bring down the cost of our year 7 and 8 trip.”

Once the pupils had completed the colour run, they were given a chocolate bar and an ice block.

“The day was super fun for the kids. They got to enjoy a nice treat afterwards.”

Parents were also involved, stationed around the bike track to throw the coloured powder on the pupils.

“It wasn’t just the kids who had fun, but the parents as well. We’re so thankful for the wonderful school community we have. They always pitch in and help when needed.”

Huhana Walker (10) with her iceblock and chocolate bar after completing the colour run. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Huhana Walker (10) says her favourite part of the day was running through the colour powder.

“It was a whole lot of fun. My T-shirt isn’t white anymore. It’s completely rainbow. I liked the chocolate bar and ice block afterwards as well.”

Colleen says the colour run was successful.

“It’s something we’d consider hosting again. We all had a great time.”

