Brody Williams 8, Mackenzie Lett, 9, and Dahlia Rose, 10, from Pouakai class worked with Enviroschools Central Taranaki facilitator Sue Rine to weed the food forest area. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Midhirst community has come together to help its local school.

On Thursday, Midhirst School hosted a working bee. Teacher in charge Jasmine Webster says pupils and parents worked on three environmental projects.

“With the community’s help we’ve created a bottled greenhouse, weeded and beautified our bike track area and also prepared our forest garden for māra kai (gardening for food).”

Central Taranaki Enviroschools facilitator Sue Rine was at the working bee to help with the projects.

“It’s great to see the kids involved in these significant school projects. They are taking a hands-on learning approach, which gives them a sense of ownership to the initiatives they are involved in.”

Hannah Payne 12, and Lochlyn Magle and Brady Reed, both 11, placing a weed mat in the bike track area. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Jasmine says while some pupils sorted bottles, others worked on the bike track area.

The track was created last year for the school pupils and the wider community. At the working bee, pupils and parents worked together to uplift rocks from the dirt, place weed mats and plant trees and plants.

“Our wonderful volunteers have designed the area and worked to beautify the area. Their help enabled us to complete this project.”

The trees and plants were donated by school parents and from Te Kahuri Nursery through the Paper for Trees Incentive.

“The plants look great and truly brighten up the area.”

From back left: Ashlee Jordan, Adonijah Ruston and Madison Blair-Downs, all 9, and Aaliyah Ryan and Vinnie Hopkinson, both 8, prepared bottles for the greenhouse. Photo / Alyssa Smith

As Puanga approaches, Jasmine says it was important to prepare the school’s food forest for māra kai.

“At the working bee we prepared the soil, weeded the area and freed up our plants. It was important for us to do this before Puanga so our food forest is prepared for the upcoming season.”

She says without the help of the community, the projects wouldn’t have been completed for some time.

“We rely on the support and help from parents and the wider community. They’re always happy to support us and are ready to help. It’s something we’re very thankful for.”











