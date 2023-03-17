McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC is looking for more football players to join the club. Photo / Supplied

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC is looking for more football players to join this season.

Stratford AFC member Zac Dodunski says the club is recruiting members of all ages, from 4 years old to adult level.

“At the moment we have a good influx of people joining our ranks but we’re always looking for more members to join.”

The focus is to recruit more 12-18-year-old players.

“We want to get these teenagers into the sport but also into the under-18 competition. The competition has a small number of teams so we’d like to get more players into that. We’re quite lucky to have a team in a competition that is doing exceptionally well.”

The senior competitions start in April and the junior competition starts in May. Zac says now is a good time for prospective players to get in touch with the club.

“We all look forward to meeting the new people who join our club.”

The club feels like a second family, he says with all the members supportive of each other.

“We’ve been a mainstay in the community for some time now. We’re like a big, welcoming family. We’d love other people to join the club and take part in the fun and friendly club atmosphere.”

He says there is a registration day planned for March 26, where people can come along to the Swansea Park Football grounds, meet the members, learn more about the club and join.

“This is open to all ages. We’re looking forward to answering people’s questions and meeting new people who want to give football a go. After this, we will have our Junior Skills session for 8 to 15-year-olds where we cover a range of football skills.”

The Details:

What: Stratford AFC Recruitment Day and Junior Skills Session

When: March 26, recruitment is from 3 .30pm onwards, the skills session starts at 4pm.

Where: Swansea Park football grounds, Stratford.







