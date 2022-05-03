The McDonald Real Estate First Team hosted neighbours Eltham. Photo/ Supplied

This week the McDonald Real Estate First Team hosted neighbours Eltham.

Always a hotly contested fixture, the game didn't disappoint. Stratford opened the scoring through Man on the Match Quinn Brophy and with a double to Ash Reddy, went into the break 3-nil ahead.

The second half saw no further score added and Stratford took the long-awaited win. Paul Digby had a great match in goal, keeping a clean sheet.

The Reserves hosted Kaitake, who had chances throughout the game but couldn't find a goal. This was due to a combination of the solid centre back pairing of Baylie Bright and Daniel Drummond but also Man of the Match Richard Drummonds at goalkeeper.

Early in the second half, Corban Bright scored from range for Stratford and it looked like it would continue to be Stratford's day.

Richard came out of goal shortly after and scored the team's second goal to much jubilation. Kaitake scored a late goal to threaten to take something from the match but the final score was 2-1.

The Tungsten Legal Women travelled south to Eltham, the game ended 2-1 in Eltham's favour. The Stratford goal was scored by Arna Bright and Player of the Day was debutant Keri McIver.

Junior football is looking to kick off this weekend for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC. We have teams for all ages and are still welcoming players, particularly in the 12th Grade and youth teams (ages 12-18).