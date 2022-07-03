Voyager 2021 media awards
Stratford Press

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football teams give it their all at club day

Mathew Jamieson from Inglewood challenges Baylie Bright. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Press
By Zac Dodunski

With all teams home, McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC was a hive of activity on Saturday morning.

It was great to see so many kids involved in the game for the club.

Results were a mixed bag, but all players did the club proud.

The 9th Grade girls had an 8-1 win over Woodleigh, the 9th Grade boys had a 9-2 loss to Rangers Comets. The 12th Grade Black lost 9-3 to FC Western County and the Mini Football game of the day was the 12th Grade Red who drew 4-all with Moturoa Stingrays.

The Honda Hub youth teams recorded mixed results with the Under 18s winning 5-1 over FDMC Solomons courtesy of a Brody Savage hat-trick, and the Under 15s losing 8-2.

The McDonald Real Estate First team lost 5-0 to FC Western and the Reserve side drew nil-all with Inglewood. Corban Bright was man of the match for the Reserves.

The Tungsten Legal Women hosted Inglewood in the second round and were defeated 3-nil in an improved result and performance.

Player of the day was shared by Ella Bright and Tinesha McFaull.