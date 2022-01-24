The cast of Matilda the Musical is set to be announced this week. Photo/ Supplied

Over 200 hopefuls danced and sang their hearts out at the recent auditions for the New Plymouth Operatic Society's production of the GJ Gardner season of Matilda the Musical.

Recalls have been conducted over the last few days for an assortment of both adult and child roles and with over 70 young girls vying for the title role alone, the creative panel have been met with the hard task of selecting a cast from those who have auditioned from throughout Taranaki.

Matilda tells the story of a rather magical young girl with a superb level of intelligence.

Based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, Matilda the Musical is bound to delight audiences of all ages with the typical Roald Dahl wit and humour and fierce characterisations.

Those brave enough to audition can expect to receive notification of their success via email later this week before they embark on the rehearsal process from the end of the month.

Despite the changes in the traffic light levels, the Society plans to forge ahead as planned and can run rehearsals safely according to all Covid guidelines.

Tickets are selling fast for this strictly limited season that opens at the TSB Showplace on July 7 and runs to the 23rd over the school holidays.

