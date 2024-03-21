An evening of fun and dancing is coming to Inglewood Club, says Nicole Moratti, with a masquerade ball organised next month.

She says there will be plenty of ball gowns, suits and masks on show at a masquerade ball at the Inglewood Club next month.

“We all enjoy getting dressed up and having fun. I think it’s about living those childhood dreams of attending a ball and dressing up like a prince or princess. I saw someone do an event similar to this at the town hall and I thought it was such a great idea so I’ve decided to organise a similar event.”

The ball will take place at Inglewood Club and Nicole says she hopes to make it an annual event.

“We had an event there last year. I’ve decided to try the masquerade theme this year. I think it will be a whole lot of fun.”

The event will start with a buffet meal, helping people ‘fuel up’ for a night of dancing, says Nicole.

“The meal is included in the ticket price.”

Nicole says knowing how to dance isn’t a requirement to attend.

“We will have a couple of sequenced ballroom dances but it will mostly be a free for all. There’s no pressure to do these, I just want people to have fun and make a night out of it.”

The event runs until midnight but Nicole says staying the whole time isn’t required.

“We have our meal at 6.30pm and then it’s time to dance. People can leave as they need to.”

She says tickets are $25 per person.

“We’ve tried to keep this as affordable as possible. I want people to come and have fun.”

The Details

What: Inglewood Club masquerade ball

When: Friday, April 19, 5.30pm entry. 6.30pm buffet meal. Dancing afterwards

Where: Inglewood Club, 35 Moa St, Inglewood

Cost: $25 per person.

Tickets: Available from the Inglewood Club or by emailing inglewoodclub@xtra.co.nz











