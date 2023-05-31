Masks aren't compulsory, but encouraged, at this fundraising event. Photo / Unsplash

“We all wear masks, every day.”

Katie Tahere says people wore masks long before Covid-19 came into our lives.

“We hide our emotions, we put on a happy face, don’t let people see what is happening inside. That’s as much wearing a mask as physically putting one on.”

Katie knows a lot about how people mask their emotions. She and her husband Mike Morresey are the coordinators and passionate volunteers behind Hope Walk New Plymouth, raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

“We lost two people in our whānau to suicide in a week. My uncle also died of cancer at the same time, so grief, it hit hard and you realise how many people are going through this, and how hard it all is, so we wanted to do something to help.”

Since starting the organisation, Katie has met a lot of people through it.

“I reach out to people when I read their stories, or come across them somehow. We make connections.”

One of those connections was with Trish Fabish, and the pair quickly became firm friends, she says.

“Trish is an amazing woman, and we both share the same passion for making a difference. You know, a lot of doors open when you push, but constantly others close, so we can’t stop, we have to keep going and trying.”

The group are always keen to support other initiatives, she says, and they knew they wanted to support the efforts of I Am Hope, the charity founded by Mike King, in its fundraising for Hawke’s Bay flood relief.

When Trish suggested a ‘maskerade’ evening as a potential fundraiser the idea immediately appealed.

“I loved the idea. Trish is great at coming up with really good ideas and events people will enjoy. Everything started coming together really nicely.”

Some of those things involved live entertainment for the night.

“We have three comedians performing on the night. One of them, Charlotte Jessica, I had seen perform before and I got talking to her. She mentioned another comedian Curtis (Lockley) and actually I already knew him, so it came together nicely with both Jessica and Curtis, plus another comedian Callum Wagstaff, all happy to support the event.”

Live music on the night will be provided by Ian Wallace, “he was Mike’s barber, so we know him, and The Slacks”.

“We are really lucky to have The Slacks come and play. They are coming straight from the recording studio that day to perform for us. We really appreciate it.”

People are encouraged to wear a mask for the evening, which as well as live music and comedy will include raffles and a live auction. Tickets are available from Central Taranaki Automotive in Stratford or from the New Plymouth Club where the event takes place.

The Details

What: Maskerade Fundraiser

When: Saturday, June 17, 6-9.30pm

Where: New Plymouth Club

Details: Tickets (cash only) from Central Taranaki Automotive in Stratford or the New Plymouth Club. Door sales available if not sold out prior. Contact the organisers: Hope Walk New Plymouth - Taranaki on Facebook