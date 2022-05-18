Mark Bellringer hanging his oil painting of Whangamomona. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Over the past 12 months, Mark Bellringer has travelled around the region, visiting picturesque places in Taranaki.

He's captured some of the landscapes he's seen in the form of oil paintings for his new exhibition 'From the last 12 months' showing at Fenton Street Art Collective.

The exhibition features about 20 landscapes from Eltham, to Whangamomona.

"I live in Eltham and I've always really loved Bridge Street. I travelled around the region on my motorbike. I also did a lap of the South Island in the past 12 months as well so there's an oil painting of a view I saw down there."

Mark completed the paintings out of his home studio at The Bank Eltham. He says owning an old building has given him an appreciation of old places and buildings around the region.

"I'm capturing history."

Over the past 12 months, Mark has sold about 30 paintings out of his studio.

"They've been really popular. I think everyone who lives in Taranaki appreciates the beauty of the region. If people are interested in buying these artworks in the exhibition, I have plenty more to hang up in the exhibition to fill the space."

Mark picked up the paintbrush again 18 months ago after taking a break.

"I stopped painting when I was 32 and about 18 months ago I started again and haven't stopped. I did an exhibition here over a year ago featuring hills and tunnels and out of the four pieces I had, three of them sold."

He says he has a good relationship with Fenton Street Arts Collective owners Jo Stallard and Stuart Greenhill.

"They're lovely people. I believe my art fits the vibe of their place and hope the paintings strike a chord with people."



The Details:

What: From the last 12 months exhibition by Mark Bellringer.

Where: Fenton Street Arts Collective, Stratford.

The exhibition runs until June 29.