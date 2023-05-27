Pauline Webby, one of the cooks at Marinoto Resthome and Hospital, in the new kitchen.

“At Marinoto Resthome and Hospital, we strive to provide nutritious meals and go above and beyond in our health regimes, and with this new kitchen, it’s so much easier.”

Inglewood Welfare Society - which owns Marinoto - chairwoman Denise Loveridge says thanks to a grant from Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET), the staff have more space to cook delicious meals.

“We had quite an old kitchen which was harder to work in. We wanted a commercial kitchen to enable us to have the needed space to cook and prepare food efficiently. The Taranaki Electricity Trust helped our dreams come true.”

The Inglewood Welfare Society received a grant of over $200,000 for the upgrade.

“We’re so grateful for this. The new kitchen benefits so many people.”

The staff prepare meals for up to 31 residents and also cater for 20 Meals on Wheels recipients.

“We cook lunch and dinner for 50 people each day.”

She says the staff at Marinoto always prepare food to a high standard and, thanks to the new kitchen, there are now designated areas for food preparation, cleaning and storage.

“The kitchen is free-flow now, so we can separate all areas, making it far more efficient. Along the walls we have our cooking facilities, and our pantry, walk-in chiller and freezer space are all in one area. We have stainless steel shelving so it can all be put through the steriliser, making it very hygienic.”

She says the new kitchen will help them deliver high-quality meals.

“This is just one of the ongoing projects we have to maintain our services at a high standard.”