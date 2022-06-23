Te Aroha Me Te Rangimarie by Bonita Bigham of Ngaruahine and Te Atiawa. Photo/ Supplied

Te Aroha Me Te Rangimarie by Bonita Bigham of Ngaruahine and Te Atiawa. Photo/ Supplied

A collective of Māori artists have reflected on Puanga for an exhibition.

Puanga kai rau is an exhibition presented by Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga. The exhibition is on display at the Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera.

Taranaki iwi celebrate Puanga as Matariki is very hard to see at this time of the year because it is very low in the western sky.

Puanga is more visible so Taranaki iwi celebrate Puanga instead.

Exhibition curator Bonita Bingham says there are more than 30 artworks in the exhibition, created by at least 20 artists.

"The artists belong to Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga, a collective of Māori artists who either whakapapa to one of the iwi around the maunga, or who whakapapa to another iwi but live in Taranaki."

She says the artists range from those exhibiting for the first time to renowned artists who have displayed their work on an international stage.

"Linda Burgess (nee Hughes from Ngāruahine, Te Atiawa and Taranaki iwi) is exhibiting for the first time. Her kāhahu (garment) is named Takiora and is her first work of this type. Internationally renowned and established artists Rangi Kipa, Gabrielle Belz and Ngahina Hohaia also have work featuring."

She says the exhibition is an amazing opportunity to celebrate Puanga and to reflect and remember commitments to each other and the environment.

"The artists have reflected on what Puanga means to them and have manifested that through their work."

She says the exhibition had an open evening, attended by the public and eight of the artists.

"It was the opportunity for people to engage with some of the artists, but also an opportunity for the artists who tend to work in isolation to come and see the joy their artwork brings to people and engage with people who love their mahi."

The Details:

What: Puanga kai rau presented by Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga.

Where: Lysaght Watt Gallery, Hāwera.

When: The exhibition runs until June 25.