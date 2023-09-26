Mangatoki WI members in the Eltham Heritage and Historical Society Building.

Mangatoki Women’s Institute has raised more than $1000 for Daffodil Day.

Members baked for the Eltham Daffodil Day bake stall with proceeds raised donated to charity.

For their August meeting, members gathered at Mangatoki Hall. Bev Marx and Robyn Roberts recalled their visit to New Plymouth Hospice. They were shown a plaque that had been placed on the grounds. The WI has supported the hospice for 13 years.

Monies donated at this meeting, for the value of a cake, would go to medical research. After lunch, guest speaker Meredith Pick, director of accountancy firm McCallum & Dallas, gave a talk on accounting

On September 6, 15 members met at Touch Point in Eltham for a walk in the town. Our first stop was at the Old Post Office building where Maria and David welcomed us. They gave us a brief account of what they had done in the few years they had been there.

From here members walked down to the Old Westpac Bank where were welcomed by two members of the Eltham District Heritage and Historical Society.

We were shown a number of photos of Mangatoki School anniversaries and some of Mangatoki WI dating back to the 1920s. Next was across the road to Mike Coils and his old machinery. He had several stories about some of the items he had there that also proved interesting.

Competitions:

Flower: 1st Lucy Moger, 2nd Karen Joblin, 3rd Kathy Cameron.

Shrub: 1st Charmaine Robbertze, 2nd Robyn Roberts, 3rd Cathy White.

Raffles won by Karen Joblin and Denise Carter.



