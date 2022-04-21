Betty Skedgewell was presented with the 70 years Good Service Badge. Photo/ Supplied

Betty Skedgewell was presented with the 70 years Good Service Badge. Photo/ Supplied

An honorary member of the Mangatoki Women's Institute (WI) received a badge for 70 years of service.

Mangatoki WI members Lucy Moger and Cathy White presented Betty Skedgewell with the 70 years Good Service Badge on March 25.

President Robyn Roberts was presented with a Good Service Badge at the annual meeting of the South Taranaki Federation of WI annual meeting.

Secretary Helen Whyte's annual report placed second at the meeting.

On April 6 the members ventured to Inkpot Café and Te Popo Gardens and Accommodations.

They were told about the history of the gardens and what has changed in the past six years.

The members were amazed by the beautiful lifelike big South African animals displayed in the garden.