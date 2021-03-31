Mangatoki Women's Institute members enjoy monthly mettings

Judy Barr (left) received a long service certificate from President Robyn Roberts. Photo/ Supplied.

Fourteen members attended the Mangatoki Women's Institute meeting in February.

The meeting was opened by president Robyn Roberts. Secretary Helen Whyte read correspondence from the National Federation and South Taranaki Federation.

The Mangatoki Church at the Pioneer Village was cleaned. The Roll Ball produced a good number of exercise books and pencils for local schools. The exercise books and pencils had been gratefully received by the schools. The raffle was won by Robyn Roberts.

The AGM followed the meeting. The members are president Robyn Roberts, secretary Helen Whyte, treasurer Cathy White, vice president Jenny Brown, committee members Olwyn Duthie, Karen Joblin and Denise Carter, overseas link Cathy White, competition steward Bev Max, reporter Lucy Moger, and hall committee members Robyn Roberts and Helen Whyte.

Judy Barr received a long service certificate from President Robyn Roberts.

On March 3, 14 members met at Hāwera Cinema 2 for the screening of The film Love, Weddings, and other Disasters, which the members found amusing and entertaining.

The members held a short meeting after the movie. They discussed a first aid course in May and further film afternoons or evenings in the future. The Mangatoki W.I. is making a donation to Relay for Life.

The Mangatoki Church had been cleaned and some members met at the Pioneer Village The meeting was about the church copies of the NZ Home and Country that were sent to the institute's link in Portland, Dorset, England.

The raffle was won by Lucy Moger.

Yearly competition results: First Joint, 1st Helen Whyte and Robyn Roberts, 2nd Denise Carter, 3rd Cathy White.